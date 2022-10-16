A Look at Changes to Abortion Clinic Services

As October 2nd marked 100 days post the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 15 states had already implemented total abortion bans. As a result, all clinics in those states were forced to stop offering abortions.

Research conducted by the Guttmacher Institute tracked the following changes to abortion services at clinics in these 15 states. While some of these clinics have remained open to offer ‘other services,’ and may include very limited circumstances when an abortion may be allowed, please be aware that those exceptions are especially designed to be difficult to navigate and are often unusable in practice.

Here are the findings:

Alabama (previously 5 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 4 open for other services

Arizona (previously 8 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 7 open for other services

Arkansas (previously 2 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 1 open for other services

Georgia (previously 14 clinics) 13 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely

Idaho (previously 3 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 2 open for other services

Kentucky (previously 2 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 1 open for other services

Louisiana (previously 3 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 3 clinics closed entirely, 0 open for other services

Mississippi (previously 1 clinic) 0 clinics offering abortion care 1 clinic closed entirely, 0 open for other services

Missouri (previously 1 clinic) 0 clinics offering abortion care 0 clinics closed entirely, 1 open for other services

Oklahoma (previously 4 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 2 clinics closed entirely, 2 open for other services

South Dakota (previously 1 clinic) 0 clinics offering abortion care 0 clinics closed entirely, 1 open for other services

Tennessee (previously 7 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 2 clinics closed entirely, 5 open for other services

Texas (previously 23 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 12 clinics closed entirely, 11 open for other services

West Virginia (previously 1 clinic) 0 clinics offering abortion care 0 clinics closed entirely, 1 open for other services

Wisconsin (previously 4 clinics) 0 clinics offering abortion care 0 clinics closed entirely, 4 open for other services

(previously 4 clinics)

The impact of this is clear: These 15 states are home to close to 22 million women of reproductive age (aged 15–49), in addition to other people who may not identify as women but are capable of becoming pregnant and may need an abortion. That means almost one-third (29%) of the total US population of women of reproductive age are living in states where abortion is either unavailable or severely restricted. “The chaos, confusion and harm that the US Supreme Court has unleashed on people needing abortions, and the picture that is starting to emerge should alarm anyone who supports reproductive freedom and the right to bodily autonomy.” – Guttmacher Institute.