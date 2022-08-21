State Updates:

Massachusetts passed a sweeping new reproductive rights law, with robust protections for healthcare workers who provide abortion services. In addition to provider protections, the law removes cost barriers to abortion care, expands access to third-trimester abortions in cases of grave fetal diagnosis, increases access to emergency contraception and medication abortion, and guarantees the right to gender-affirming care.

. The ban had been blocked since 2019, but Republican lawmakers asked the court to reinstate the ban after the Dobbs decision. Also on Wednesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban from being enforced while a lawsuit against it continues.

Supreme Court temporarily blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban from being enforced while a lawsuit against it continues. On Monday, August 15, a judge in Georgia said the state’s six-week abortion ban could remain in effect while a case against it proceeds.

Where Abortion is Banned with No Exceptions:

Alabama: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Arkansas: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Arizona: A state law with no exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizes providers will take effect in September.

Kentucky: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Louisiana: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Mississippi: Abortion is banned with exceptions for rape, but not incest.

Missouri: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

South Dakota: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Texas: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Where Abortion is Legal but Restricted:

Tennessee: Abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy, after a judge allowed a 2020 law to go into effect. A trigger law banning nearly all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, will take effect Aug. 25.

Ohio: Abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy, after a judge allowed a 2019 law to go into effect.law to go into effect.

Oklahoma: In May, the state prohibited abortion at the point of fertilization, with exceptions for rape and incest.

Georgia: Abortion is banned after six weeks of pregnancy, after a court allowed a 2019 law to go into effect.

Wisconsin: The state has a law from before Roe that bans abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, and makes performing them a felony.

Idaho Abortion is banned at six weeks of pregnancy, after a judge allowed a law passed in April to go into effect. A trigger law banning nearly all abortions, with exceptions for rape or incest, will take effect on Aug. 25.

Florida: Abortion is banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Utah A judge temporarily blocked the state’s trigger ban on most abortions. A ban on abortion after 18 weeks of pregnancy is in effect.

North Carolina: Abortion is banned at 20 weeks of pregnancy, after a federal judge allowed an older law to go into effect.

Indiana: Indiana lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion with exceptions for some cases of rape, incest, or fatal fetal abnormality, or to preserve the life or health of the woman. The law will go into effect on Sept. 15.

Iowa Abortion is banned at 22 weeks of pregnancy. A ban on abortion after six weeks has been blocked by a judge since 2019, but the governor is seeking its enforcement.

North Dakota Abortion is blocked at 22 weeks. A judge temporarily blocked a ban on nearly all abortions, after the state’s sole abortion provider filed a lawsuit challenging the ban.

Michigan The state has a law from before Roe that bans nearly all abortions, but it has been blocked in state court. The Democratic governor and attorney general have said they will not enforce the ban.

Montana: The Legislature passed three anti-abortion laws in 2021, including a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, all of which have been blocked by a court since last year. The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that its Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

South Carolina: Abortion blocked at 22 weeks The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy on Aug. 17; a lower court judge had allowed the ban to take effect in June. The Legislature is working on a bill that would ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

West Virginia: Abortion is banned at 22 weeks.

Wyoming: A judge temporarily blocked a ban on nearly all abortions on July 27, the same day the ban was set to take effect.

Colorado State law protects abortion, but a 1984 law prohibits using state funds to cover the cost of most abortions..

Delaware: State law protects abortion and a new law expands access to providers, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of the procedure.

Kansas Abortion is legal but restricted at 22 weeks.

Nebraska: There is a ban on abortion after 22 weeks, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

Nevada: State law protects abortion until 24 weeks, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

New Hampshire: State law protects abortion until 24 weeks, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

Rhode Island: Abortion is legal but restricted to Viability. State law protects abortion but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

Pennsylvania: Abortion is legal but restricted to 24 weeks, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

Virginia: Abortion is legal but restricted to Viability, but state funds cannot be used to cover the cost of most abortions.

Where Abortion is Legal:

Alaska: State law protects the right to abortion

California: State law protects the right to abortion.

Connecticut: State law protects the right to abortion.

Washington, D.C.: Local law protects abortion.

Hawaii: State law protects the right to abortion.

Illinois: State law protects the right to abortion.

Maine: State law protects the right to abortion.

Maryland: State law protects the right to abortion.

Massachusetts: Abortion is legal until 24 weeks.

Minnesota: State law protects the right to abortion.

New Jersey: State law protects the right to abortion..

New Mexico: State law protects the right to abortion..

New York: State law protects the right to abortion..

Oregon: State law protects the right to abortion..

Washington State law protects the right to abortion..