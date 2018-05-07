An independent news agency, Women’s eNews has won over 35 awards since it was founded in 2000.

2016

Crystal Lewis and Anjali Rao-Herel won a 2nd Place Ippie from the Center for Community and Ethnic Media for their Social Issues story “New York Teen Often Isolated in Adult Prisons,” part of Teen Voices‘ series “Girls and Justice in New York,” funded by the New York Women’s Bar Association Foundation.

2015

Working Mother 25 Best of the Net for 2015 (#1 of 25)

2013

Women’s eNews was included in the Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women list.

2012

Women’s eNews won the Casey Award for Meritorious Journalism in the category of Single Article: Under 200,000 circulation for the report Infant Formula Companies Milk US Food Program.

The report, which was funded by The Investigative Fund at The Nation Institute, was credited as “A meticulous exposé of how industry-sponsored research, lobbying and advertising by infant formula companies have led to a federal government subsidized market for infant formula, despite global consensus on the superior health benefits of breast milk. The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program distributes more than half the infant formula sold in the U.S. but the supply provided to new moms is not enough to feed their babies for a full month. As a result, impoverished mothers bear the burden of high out-of-pocket monthly expenses to feed their growing babies. Judges praised this investigation by Women’s eNews as being “in the best tradition of accountability reporting.”

Women’s eNews was selected as the About.com 2012 Readers’ Choice Award for Favorite Women’s Rights Blog or Website. The About.com Readers’ Choice Awards honor the best products, features and services across more than a dozen categories, ranging from technology to hobbies to parenting and more, as selected by its readers.

2011

Women’s eNews and Women’s Book Review and writers Caryl Rivers and Rosalind C. Barnett received an honorary mention in the Opinion category for Casey Medals for Meritorious Journalism for a series of articles published in 2010.

The judges announced “The authors are academics, but there’s nothing pedantic about this frank, no-nonsense appraisal of an oft-repeated fallacy about single-sex education.”

Honored Stories: Single-Sex Ed Based on Baloney Science, Don’t Read Too Much Into Boys’ Verbal Scores, Left Behind? Actually, More Boys Take ‘Gifted’ Test, “Biology Equals Destiny?” (Print Only).

2010

Rita Henley Jensen was named in the new National Association of Female Executives Women of Excellence awards in the Social Media Star category for a woman who has harnessed social media to help women connect and thrive. Women’s eNews was credited with connecting the world with stories the mainstream misses.

Women’s eNews, Rita Henley Jensen and writers Jennifer Waldref, Sharon Johnson, Allison Stevens, Cynthia L. Cooper, Marie Tessier, Lorraine Orlandi share the 2010 Exceptional Merit in Media Award in the Exceptional Internet Story category for The Memo: A Status Report on U.S. Women. The EMMA’s are awarded annually by the National Women’s Political Caucus.

2009

Women’s eNews writer Carole Roye was awarded a Sexie, The Sex Positive Journalism Award, in the Opinion category for her article Hymen Mystique Remains Intact in Bare-All Culture. The Sex Positive Journalism Awards were launched by sex positive organizations and writers and sponsored by Babeland, the woman-friendly sex store.

Women’s eNews Rita Henley Jensen and writer Carla Murphy won the first prize in the New York Community Media Alliance IPPIE awards for best coverage of educational issues with the article Urban Girls Jump into Title IX Gap. The category honors articles that expose the complexity of the largest educational system in the country in its attempt to educate a highly diverse student population or expose difficulties encountered by immigrant students or low-income students in obtaining quality education.

2007

Yvonne Scruggs-Leftwich won the Front Page Award for her commentaries distributed by Women’s eNews: Bigger, Uglier, Story of Addicted Women Goes Untold and HIV-AIDS and Black Women? Time for Fireworks. The award is given by the Washington-Baltimore Newspaper Guild.

Women’s eNews and writer Leela Jacinto, based in Paris, were recognized by the South Asian Journalists Association for her Algerian Amnesty Heightens Danger to Women in the new media category. Marketing intern Munira Ahmed accepted the award for Jacinto.

Also, Women’s eNews was nominated for the Global Health Council Excellence in Media Award.

2006

Angeli Rasbury won the PASS Award from the National Council on Crime and Delinquency for Out of Jail, Mothers Struggle to Reclaim Children.

Rita Henley Jensen is named the Media Person of the Year, New York State Women’s Press Club.

2005

Sri Lankan reporter Chandani Jayatilleke wins the Micro-Finance Reporting Award, Inter Press News Service Agency and International Fund for Agricultural Development for her Microfinance Mends Lives Washed Away by Tsunami.

More Awards Won By Women's eNews

2005

Rosa Cisneros Memorial Award, International Planned Parenthood Federation , Western Hemisphere.

, Western Hemisphere. Women of Power and Influence Award, National Organization for Women New York City

Best Internet Site, placed in three categories, National Federation of Press Women

Named One of the Best Sites for Cultural Coverage, Utne Reader

2004

The Maggie Award, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc.

Placed in three categories, National Federation of Press Women

Clifford K. & James T. berryman Award for Editorial Cartoon, National Press Foundation

Donna Allen Award for Feminist Advocacy 2004, Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, Commission on the Status of Women

One of the Hundred Most Influential Women in the City, New York Daily News

Alumni Award, Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

2003

Clifford K. & James T. Berryman Award for Editorial Cartoon, National Press Foundation

[Press Release: Ann Telnaes Wins Big!] Exceptional Woman in Publishing, Women in Periodical Publishing

National Federation of Press Women , placed in three categories

, placed in three categories Exceptional Merit Media Award, National Women’s Political Caucus

Exceptional Woman in Publishing, Internet category, Women in Periodical Publishing

2001