I too want to end gender inequality and smash the patriarchy, but I also have the impossibly strong, impossibly human desire to be liked.
Did You Really Just Ask That?
It’s hard—nearly impossible, probably—to really know what it’s like to have a disability unless you’ve actually lived the experience.
What ADHD Looks Like, and What It Doesn’t
What people don’t realize is that behind the ‘model’ student, there is someone else.
Teen Voices: Take That, Tampon Tax!
The reality is that feminine hygiene products are a necessity, and consumers are being taxed for managing a basic bodily function.
New York State Voting Centennial
Teen Voices on Women’s Suffrage
Voting is the way to ensure that our country and our future are in the hands of responsible leaders who will represent women and take the suffragist movement forward.
Female Vote
Teen Voices Partners with NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission
This editorial project will feature articles from teen girls writing about what the right to vote means to them.
Camp Introduces Girls to AI, the Modern Day ‘Industrial Revolution’
This camp aims to give girls leadership experiences in artificial intelligence, the next frontier for gender equality in STEM.
Internalized Ableism Disables Some Teen Girls
It can be hard for teen girls with disabilities to reject the stereotypes they see in the media and in the able-bodied population.
Painful Sex Common for Some Teen Girls
Sex isn’t suppose to hurt, but for some teens that is the painful reality. Lubrication and clear communication can remedy the situation, but experts say ignorance and shame can prevent this from happening.
Girls Take Self-Defense Courses to Prepare for College
These girls in Connecticut are taking classes to make sure they can defend themselves in college. “Going to college and being on your own, just the idea is kind of scary,” one participant said.
School Smocks Reek of Scarlet Letters for Female Tunisian Teens
The school dress code rules in Tunisia are discriminatory, these girls say. “Why can boys feel comfortable in their casual clothes while we girls have to wear this smock?” one says.