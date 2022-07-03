While there is much ongoing confusion about the states where abortion is legal, where it is illegal, and where it has been further restricted, there is one thing we can be absolutely sure of: The status of abortion isn’t settled –while some lawmakers are expected to propose new laws to restrict abortion access, others are moving to expand access.

Below is an update of the latest changes in the past week (since our June 27th post):

In Florida, a ban on abortion is now in effect at 15 weeks, but a judge will temporarily block the ban, scheduled to take effect on Friday, July 8th, after finding that the law violates privacy protections in the State Constitution. This is a brief victory for the state of Florida, but it may be temporary. In the meantime, the right to abortion will continue until 24 weeks of pregnancy, beginning on July 8th.

In Texas, the state Supreme Court allowed a 1925 law banning abortion to take effect late on Friday night, overturning a lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked it. It will prohibit all abortions in Texas from the moment of fertilization, with rare exceptions including to save the life of the mother. That law goes into effect at the end of July.

Where Abortion is currently ILLEGAL:

Alabama Arkansas Missouri Oklahoma South Dakota Utah Wisconsin West Virginia

Where Abortion is expected to SOON become ILLEGAL:

Idaho Mississippi North Dakota Tennessee Wyoming Georgia

Where Courts have Temporarily BLOCKED the State’s total Abortion Ban:

Arizona Kentucky Louisiana

Where Abortion is Currently LEGAL, but with RESTRICTIONS:

Georgia Indiana Iowa Kansas Massachusetts Michigan Nebraska New Hampshire North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania South Carolina Virginia

Where Abortion is Legal (until Viability or with No Gestational Limit):

Alaska Colorado Illinois Maine Nevada New Hampshire Rhode Island California Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Hawaii Maryland Minnesota New Jersey New Mexico New York Oregon Vermont Washington

*Currently, there are no abortion laws in place prosecuting women who cross states lines for an abortion.

2. List of Reputable Organizations Providing Support for Out-of-State Abortions:



Haven Coalition: Accommodation and Escorting: Volunteers provide a safe place to sleep the night between appointments, dinner, and an escort to and from the clinic. Volunteers can also be availab Email: [email protected] Call: 917-371-2035

Midwest Access Coalition (MAC) envisions a world in which all people have access to safe, free, legal abortions wherever they live. As a practical abortion fund, MAC helps people traveling to, from, and within the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin) access a safe, legal abortion with support in the following areas: travel coordination and costs, lodging, food, medicine, and emotional support. Call or Text: 847-750-6224

National Abortion Federation (NAF) The NAF Hotline Fund operates the largest national, toll-free, multi-lingual Hotline for abortion referrals and financial assistance in the US and Canada. NAF provide callers with accurate information, confidential consultation, options counseling, and referrals to providers of quality abortion care. NAF also provides case management services and limited financial assistance to help you afford the cost of your care and travel-related expenses. The Hotline is free and offers services to everyone, regardless of your individual situation. Call the Hotline toll-free: 1-800-772-9100 Weekdays: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM Eastern time, Saturdays and Sundays: 8:00 AM-4:00 PM Eastern time.

National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) works with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

New York Abortion Access Fund supports people who are unable to pay fully for an abortion and live in or travel to New York State by providing financial assistance and connections to other resources.If you are living in or traveling to New York State and are seeking funding for your abortion, please call NYAAF at 212-252-4757 and leave a detailed message. You can also email them at [email protected].

Texas Choice provides travel assistance for Texans traveling within Texas and beyond for their procedures. Texas Choice can help with accommodation and transportation, but NOT the procedure itself. To request funds, call 1-844-900-8908. Accommodation: Will arrange and pay for hotel stays for folks who need to stay overnight in the city of their appointment(s). Transportation: If you do not have a car or need to go out-of-state, they arrange and pay for bus tickets, flights, and/or provide gas assistance. They also arrange rideshares (e.g., Uber/Lyft) for folks who need help getting to/from their appointments or other ground transportation needs. Leave a message with name, date of appointment, and information on the assistance needed. If they do not return the message within three business days, they are unable to assist you.

The Brigid Alliance Support can include: booking transportation (flights, bus tickets, train tickets, etc) , booking hotel rooms or referring to local support organizations (for escorts and overnight hosting), sending funds for travel expenses, gas, tolls, parking, meals, taxis, reimbursements for childcare, and coordinating with other practical support organizations.

Women’s Reproductive Rights Access Project (WRRAP) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization helping women gain access to safe, legal abortion services and emergency contraceptives. They work with pre-qualified, reputable reproductive health clinics across the U.S. on behalf of disadvantaged women in need. Contact: 323-223-7727 (leave a recording) or email [email protected]

The National Network of Abortion Funds can also connect you with funders that can support your financial and logistical needs as you arrange for your abortion. To locate a funder in your state, click here.

3. Companies Currently Covering Travel Expenses for Abortion:

Starbucks, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Microsoft, Netflix, Patagonia, DoorDash, JPMorgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co., PayPal, Reddit. Disney, Meta, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft, Condé Nast, Mastercard, Microsoft, Citigroup, Amazon, Buzzfeed, Zillow, Meta, Apple and Netflix. (You can learn more about their programs by clicking onto each company name above.)

Women's eNews will continue to provide updates every Monday, and send immediate alerts when any major changes occur.