From the Executive Director- She Is Me: How Women Will Save The World

Women’s eNews is thrilled to announce that it’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief, Lori Sokol, has published a new book available beginning today, August 11th: She Is Me: How Women Will Save The World

A non-fiction book which is part memoir, Dr. Sokol takes you into the homes, offices and classrooms of 30 courageous and powerful women who are dedicating their work, and their lives, to building communities, saving lives, and sustaining the planet.

From author and activist Gloria Steinem, to groundbreaking sports legend Billie Jean King, to Nobel Peace Prize recipient Leymah Gbowee, you will witness how traits viewed as soft and weak in traditional patriarchal societies, are actually more effective in creating positive change while building peace.

To learn more about her book and all of the inspiring and brave women in it, visit sheismebook.com.

To buy the book, with the entire purchase price donated to Women’s eNews, please click here.

“Because Lori Sokol tells the truth about her own story — and listens with her heart — thirty diverse women have told her the truth of their lives. ‘She Is Me’ takes us from global to personal.”

– Gloria Steinem, author & activist