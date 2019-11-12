The Ovary Office: Watch Our First Interview of 20 Women Running in 2020!

Dear Readers,

We know it’s only November 2019, but this can’t wait!

A record number of women are already planning to run for public office in 2020. But much of the mainstream media is ignoring them, so who better than Women’s eNews to do what is left undone.

Welcome to the first interview in our new series, The Ovary Office, where Lori Sokol, Women’s eNews Executive Director, interviews Valerie Plame, who is running for the US House of Representatives in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.

With your support, Women’s eNews will continue to interview women throughout the US who are running for all levels of public office in 2020. Women’s eNews will bring their ideas, plans and vision for America to you and our subscribers, which include many of the mainstream media (e.g. The NY Times, The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Daily Beast, MSNBC, CNN, and others), but we can’t do it without your help.

To help us reach our fundraising goal of $80,000 to cover the costs of travel, video recording and editing of 19 additional interviews with women running for public office in 2020, please DONATE HERE. No donation is too small to help get women’s voices out to the voting public!

We know it’s still a month before ‘Giving Tuesday,’ but THIS CAN’T WAIT! Please watch this interview by clicking below, and support our crucial and urgent work!!

Watch Interview Here

Please Support THE OVARY OFFICE by Clicking Here

*The Ovary Office was created by author and activist Amy Ferris in collaboration with Women’s eNews.

**Women’s eNews is a 501c3 non-profit organization.