In Case You Missed It: The 13th Annual Moving Families Forward Gala: We Are Family

The 13th Annual Moving Families Forward Gala: We Are Family, benefiting the vital programs and ongoing services for children and families at the Ackerman Institute for the Family, took place on Monday, October 21st, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City.

This year’s gala was hosted for the first time by Abby Phillip, CNN White House Correspondent, and featured a special presentation by LaChanze, Tony, SAG, and Emmy winning actress. Judy Gold, actor and comedian, served as auctioneer for the event.

The 2019 Moving Families Forward: We Are Family gala honored:

Christina Ackermann, Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Bausch Health, with the Ackerman Courageous Leadership Award, presented by Joseph C. Papa, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bausch Health.

Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Bausch Health, with the presented by Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bausch Health. Ashley De La Rosa, currently starring on Broadway as Janelle Woods in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with the Ackerman Diversity & Inclusion Award , presented by Nicole Poteat, Vice President at Bank of America Private Bank, and Board and Gala Committee member.

currently starring on Broadway as Janelle Woods in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, with the , presented by Vice President at Bank of America Private Bank, and Board and Gala Committee member. Tamsen Fadal, 12-time Emmy-winning journalist for PIX11 News, executive producer and host of Broadway Profiles for The Broadway Channel, with the Ackerman Family Advocate Award , presented by LaChanze.

12-time Emmy-winning journalist for PIX11 News, executive producer and host of Broadway Profiles for The Broadway Channel, with the presented by Maria Hinojosa, Founder & President of Futuro Media Group, Anchor and Executive Producer of Latino USA, with the Ackerman Humanitarian Award, presented by Gisselle Acevedo, President and CEO Ackerman Institute for the Family.

Founder & President of Futuro Media Group, Anchor and Executive Producer of Latino USA, with the presented by President and CEO Ackerman Institute for the Family. Kate Snow, anchor of NBC Nightly News Sunday, award-winning Senior National Correspondent for NBC News, and contributing reporter for Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY, and Dateline NBC, with the Ackerman Champion of Hope Award , presented by Ira Sallen, COO BMG and Board Vice-Chair, Ackerman Institute for the Family.

anchor of NBC Nightly News Sunday, award-winning Senior National Correspondent for NBC News, and contributing reporter for Nightly News with Lester Holt, TODAY, and Dateline NBC, with the , presented by COO BMG and Board Vice-Chair, Ackerman Institute for the Family. Ackerman’s Social Work and Diversity Program, the 27-year old initiative that diversifies the family therapy field, was honored with the Legacy Honor, presented by Kiran Arora, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Ackerman Institute for the Family.

About Ackerman Institute for the Family:

As leaders for nearly 60 years in the training of therapists and the delivery of family therapy, the Ackerman Institute for the Family is a defender of the fundamental right to well-being, which includes access to mental health care for all families. Through this dynamic interaction of treatment, training, and research, Ackerman helps families, serves mental health care professionals, and brings innovative perspectives to a broad array of community service agencies and other health care facilities.

For more information about the important ongoing work, programs, and services of Ackerman Institute for the Family go to: www.ackerman.org.