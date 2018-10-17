In Case You Missed It: Rep. Maloney and Breast Cancer Survivors Call for Investments in Research

Yesterday, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) rang the opening bell at NASDAQ in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and held a press conference to discuss the importance of funding research. Rep. Maloney was joined by the President and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Myra Biblowit, BCRF Chair William Lauder, BCRF Scientific Director Dr. Larry Norton, President of the American Medical Women’s Association Dr. Connie B. Newman, breast cancer survivors, and leaders of women’s organizations to call attention to this critical issue and press for more funding for life-saving research.

One in eight women is the United States will be diagnosed with breast over the course of their lifetime, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Mortality rates, however, have dropped by nearly 40 percent over the past 25 years due to investments in research.

“When I first came to Congress, I wanted to double federal funding for breast cancer research and I am proud to say that we have actually more than tripled it! We have allocated more than $885 million in federal funds this year but what I always hear from breast cancer research and awareness groups is that we need ever more funding because research is the only way we are going to finally defeat breast cancer. That’s why I authored, and President Obama signed into law the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act. This law created the US Mint’s Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Program which has the potentional to raise $8.5 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The coin is on sale now through the U.S. Mint, but only until the end of the year. Together, with groups like BCRF, I know that we can find a cure.”

“Breast cancer does not discriminate,” added William Lauder, BCRF Chairman and Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies. “Every two minutes a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease. We’re making great strides towards eradicating breast cancer—research is the reason that breast cancer deaths are down by 40% over the last 25 years. But there is still critical work to be done and funds raised from this coin will bring us closer to our mission to end breast cancer.”

And continued research on breast cancer is critical. According to Dr. Connie B. Newman, President of the American Medical Women’s Association and breast cancer survivor, “About one year ago I learned through routine mammography and biopsies that I had breast cancer. Fortunately, because of breast cancer research that led to advances in imaging techniques, the cancer was diagnosed in its early stages. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women. As a woman with a history of breast cancer and the President of the American Medical Women’s Association, an organization committed to achieving excellence in healthcare through scientific discoveries and education, I advocate for research on detection and treatment of breast cancer. The commemorative coin championed by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, will help fund important studies, leading to new treatments and ensuring that women with breast cancer lead healthy lives and realize their full potential.”

To listen to Congresswoman Maloney’s interview on our radio show, Women’s eNews Live, click HERE

To purchase the coin, log onto the US Mint’s website HERE.