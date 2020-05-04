On #GivingTuesdayNow – The Coronavirus Unmasks Freedom of the Press

“A healthy society should not have just one voice.” — Dr. Li Wenliang, persecuted by the Chinese government after warning about the 2020 coronavirus. Dr. Li died on February 7, 2020 at the age of 33.

Sunday was World Press Freedom Day, and it fell as Covid-19 killed more than 240,000 people, sickened at least 3.4 million and disrupted lives around the globe.

As we mourn our losses, let’s also mark and remember Dr. Li’s words. We need uncensored doctors and scientists who are free to speak, and we need journalists who keep us informed with truth and transparency.

The US must also fight against the type of reporting stifled in China, particularly now as many American officials are trying to bar health experts from informing the public or prevent the media from reporting public health issues.

For women and girls, fair and honest reporting is even more crucial. During this pandemic, violence against women has thus far increased by more than 25% in many countries around the world, some states in the US are trying to temporarily bar women’s right to abortion, and women are experiencing heavier job losses while undertaking increased childcare needs during school closures.

To continue to provide free and fearless reporting on these issues, and others, we are asking you, our readers, to help support Women’s eNews, the only non-profit global news organization providing exclusive coverage on the most crucial issues impacting women and girls around the world.

In honor of our 20th Anniversary this year, will you donate a minimum of $20 (either annually or monthly) to support our work? (A monthly donation will provide you with a copy of the book, ‘She Is Me: How Women Will Save The World’, written by Women’s eNews Executive Director Lori Sokol, PhD., due out in August, 2020.)

Because a healthy society should not, and must not, have just one voice.