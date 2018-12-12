Let’s Send One More Woman to DC in 2019

From the Executive Director

As 2018 comes to an end, Women’s eNews is planning for the future. The results of the November midterm elections ensure that we will see a lot of change in Congress next year due to many new faces in government, including the first Native American congresswomen (Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland), the first Muslim congresswomen (Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib), the first black congresswoman from Massachusetts (Ayanna Pressley), the first Latina congresswoman from Texas (Veronica Escobar), and the youngest woman to be elected to Congress (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). In total, there will be 42 women as incoming members of Congress who will be walking the halls of the House of Representatives and the Senate next year.

And we want to add one more.

In honor of the fellowship named after our founder, Rita Henley Jensen, Women’s eNews is planning to hire a seasoned female reporter, based in Washington, DC, to provide immediate, insightful, and compelling coverage of the momentum building on Capitol Hill. From on-the-ground news coverage of Nancy Pelosi’s new role as House Speaker, to the future of women’s reproductive rights; from new plans to add changing tables in the congressional members-only bathrooms at the Capitol, to talks to possibly change voting schedules so that parents can video chat with their children to help them with homework, Women’s eNews will be there to report on it all.

But we can’t do it without you, our loyal readers and supporters. I hope you will therefore consider making a year-end gift to help us reach our $50,000 goal to hire, train and house our 2019 Rita Henley Jensen fellow in DC!

To help make your decision a little easier, we would like to provide you with a digital compendium of all of the articles written by our 2018 Rita Henley Jensen fellow, Christina Saint Louis, a rising-senior at Barnard College of Columbia University. You will find it by clicking here.

The entire staff at Women’s eNews would like to thank you in advance for your continued support of the honest, factual and transparent journalism you have come to expect as a Women’s eNews subscriber. We look forward to continuing to deliver these professional standards of journalism in the coming year, and beyond.

Wishing you a joyous and healthy Holiday Season and New Year!

In solidarity,

Lori Sokol, PhD