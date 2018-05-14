In Case You Missed It: 21 Leaders for the 21st Century 2018

From Lori Sokol, PhD, Executive Director:

For all of our readers and supporters who couldn’t attend in person, here are a few of the highlights from Women’s eNews’ ‘21 Leaders for the 21st Century‘ 2018 Awards Gala, which took place in the evening of May 7th in New York City. From NYS Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to disability rights activist Loreen Arbus to award-winning filmmaker Abigail Disney, supporters of equality filled the Museum of the City of New York to speak truth to power, on the heels of the ‘Beyond Suffrage Exhibit: A Century of New York Women in Politics,‘ on display just one floor above. The inaugural Rita Henley Jensen Outstanding Investigative Journalist Award, in honor of our founder, was also announced and presented to its first recipient, Kimberly Seals Allers.

