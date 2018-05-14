In Case You Missed It: 21 Leaders for the 21st Century 2018

From Lori Sokol, PhD, Executive Director:
For all of our readers and supporters who couldn’t attend in person, here are a few of the highlights from Women’s eNews’ ‘21 Leaders for the 21st Century‘ 2018 Awards Gala, which took place in the evening of May 7th in New York City. From NYS Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to disability rights activist Loreen Arbus to award-winning filmmaker Abigail Disney, supporters of equality filled the Museum of the City of New York to speak truth to power, on the heels of the ‘Beyond Suffrage Exhibit: A Century of New York Women in Politics,‘ on display just one floor above. The inaugural Rita Henley Jensen Outstanding Investigative Journalist Award, in honor of our founder, was also announced and presented to its first recipient, Kimberly Seals Allers.
Museum of the City of NY entrance
Beyond Suffrage exhibit (entrance view)
Hanging on the ceiling of the Exhibit, a poster from the first Women’s March in Washington, DC (Jan. 21, 2017).
Women’s eNews Executive Director, Lori Sokol, PhD (right) and Board Chair Ambassador Alice Dear (left) arrive at Gala.
21 Leader Honoree NYS Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul addresses audience.
21 Leader Honore Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director of the NYC Commission on Gender Equity, addressees audience upon receiving her award.
21 Leader Honoree Suzanne Lerner (left) and the Ms. Foundation for Women President and CEO Teresa Younger (right) arrive at the Gala.
21 Leader Honoree and Executive Director & Publisher of the Feminist Press, Jamia Wilson (left), Gloria Feldt, President of Take The Lead (center), and Lori Sokol (right).
Marie Wilson, founder and president emerita of the White House Project and the Ms. Foundation for Women.
21 Leader Honoree Abigail Disney discusses her newest project, Level Forward.
Keynote Speaker and 2005 21 Leader Honoree Loreen Arbus (left) with 2018 Honoree Cheryl Wills, SpectrumNY1News.
21 Leader Honoree Linda Stein, feminist artist, invites attendees to claim their rightful space.
Barbie Inspiring Women Series
These Barbie ‘Inspiring Series’ Dolls stood as centerpieces, and were given as gifts to the evening’s honorees.
And let’s not forget the Nasty Women Wine, specially flown to NYC from Oregon to celebrate all of our 2018 Honorees, Sponsors, Supporters and Attendees!
To learn about all of our 2018 honorees and speakers, please view the digital version of the Awards Gala Journal by clicking here.
To help Women’s eNews continue to make a difference in the lives of women and girls throughout the world, please click below: