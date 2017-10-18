Rita Henley Jensen, Women’s eNews Founder, Passes Away

Dear Women’s eNews Readers,

Women’s eNews is saddened to report that our founder, Rita Henley Jensen, passed away this morning after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Rita Henley Jensen launched Women’s eNews 17 years ago as the only independent daily news service covering issues of particular concern to women. Since then, Women’s eNews has won close to 50 journalism awards, including the PASS Award from the National Council on Crime and Delinquency and the Rosa Cisneros Award from the International Planned Parenthood Federation, Western Hemisphere Region. Jensen also was named by the New York Daily News one of the 100 most influential women in New York and, most recently, she was named the 2016 Iconic Thought Leader for the Decade in Media by the Women Economic Forum, based in India.

On May 31, 2016, Jensen pivoted from serving as the Women’s eNews Editor-In-Chief to become Editor-In-Chief Emerita. She was then appointed a 2017 research associate for the Five Colleges Consortium based in Mt. Holyoke, Mass., to expand her work on ‘Jane Crow: Why the Mothers Are Dying,’

She leaves behind two daughters as well as four grandchildren (two granddaughters and two grandsons).

I know you will all join me in saluting the sheer talent, bravery and brilliance of one of the finest journalists our community has ever known. Further details about a memorial and tribute to Rita Henley Jensen will be forthcoming. In the interim, your thoughts may be left on Rita’s Facebook page, or on her personal page at www.caringbridge.org.

Onward, (as Rita would say)

Lori Sokol, Ph.D.

Executive Director