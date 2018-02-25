My Hero is a Purple-Haired Jewish Feminist with a Pet Dinosaur
I too want to end gender inequality and smash the patriarchy, but I also have the impossibly strong, impossibly human desire to be liked.
The Jewish Women’s Archive’s Rising Voices Fellowship is a10?month program for female?identified teens in high?school who have a passion for writing, a demonstrated concern for current and historic events, and a strong interest in Judaism, gender and social justice.
The Jewish Women’s Archive is a national non?profit devoted to documenting Jewish women’s stories, elevating their voices, and inspiring them to be agents of change. Founded in 1995, JWA is the world’s largest source of material about and voices of Jewish women.
When I was 10 years old, I dressed up as Princess Leia for Halloween. I dressed up as her because I admired her, and because I felt like I had no choice. My brother and I were both deep in our Star Wars phases, and I knew I had to match his Darth Vader costume with an iconic character of my own. Of course, as a little girl, there weren’t many iconic female characters to choose from, but I didn’t mind too much at the time. Leia was the first female character that I truly considered a role model, the first one that made me think: I want to be like her.
