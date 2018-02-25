Teen Voices

Teen Longed to be ‘Star Wars’ Rey, Settled for Leia

When I was 10 years old, I dressed up as Princess Leia for Halloween. I dressed up as her because I admired her, and because I felt like I had no choice. My brother and I were both deep in our Star Wars phases, and I knew I had to match his Darth Vader costume with an iconic character of my own. Of course, as a little girl, there weren’t many iconic female characters to choose from, but I didn’t mind too much at the time. Leia was the first female character that I truly considered a role model, the first one that made me think: I want to be like her.