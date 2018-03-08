Just as women and girls are uniting for collective global action, Women’s eNews is collaborating today, more than ever, with other similarly-minded organizations committed to our mutual goals of female empowerment.
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Rise Up for the Marginalized
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Jennicet Gutiérrez, Stephanie Ortoleva, Esq., Dr. Danielle Sheypuk
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Prepare Teens for Next Level
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Jennilyn Doherty, Teri Gabrielsen, Tammy Tibbetts & Christen Brandt
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Enrich Women’s Economics
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Dr. Thelma Awori, Sema Ba?ol, Jill S. Tietjen, P.E.
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Get the Word Out
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls:Mallika Dutt, Kimberly Kelleher, Rachel Moran
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Fight for Our Safety
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Ada Alvarez Conde, Casey Gwinn, Dorchen A. Leidholdt
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Test Our Health Care
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Schell Carpenter, Dianne Dunkelman, Dr. Marianne Legato
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016 – Meet Three Powerhouses Who Dismantle Racial Divides
Profiles of three outstanding leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Dr. Gail Christopher, Kathryn Finney, Cynthia Yung
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Leaders 2016: They Take Charge, Rewrite the Rules
Women’s eNews announces today its 21 Leaders for the 21st Century 2016, each one enormously committed to reducing the impact of gender bias in the lives of women and girls.
The Nation
Women’s eNews Announces 21 Leaders for 21st Century 2014
The 21 Leaders advance the idea that women’s rights are human rights across the globe, carrying forward decades of activism and dramatically changing what the future holds for this generation of emerging women.
21 Leaders for the 21st Century
21 Women Leaders 2014 – Seven Who Carry Our Health Forward
Profiles of seven outstanding women leaders dedicated to improving lives of women and girls: Zainab Bangura, Carmen Barroso, Kimarie Bugg, Carol Kurzig, Jennifer Rawlings, Jill Sheffield, Maysoon Zayid