WOMXN UP! with Financial Feminist Jacki Zehner

A self-described ‘financial feminist,’ Jacki Zehner is the founder of ShePlace, where she brings all of her decades of experience championing the advancement of women and girls under one umbrella. Jacki learned quite a lot about finance while working at Goldman Sachs, where at the age of 32, she became the youngest woman and first female trader to make partner. After leaving Goldman in 2002, Jacki spent almost a decade absorbing as much as she could about the wealth management industry, before diving into philanthropy full force, serving on many women focused non-profit boards, giving through her family foundation, and co-founding a global philanthropic network called Women Moving Millions, through which members have collectively given over one billion dollars with a gender lens. While Jacki has always been an investor, she is committed to becoming more intentional in her efforts to champion the field of gender-lens investing, as well as doing all she can to help women develop a healthier relationship with their financial resources.
