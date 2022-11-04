The “Lady Liberty is V.E.R.Y.* Pissed” Podcast awakens American women to the loss of their reproductive rights and voting rights, and to the lack of women’s equal rights in the U.S. Constitution. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, women’s liberties became increasingly imperiled. The purpose of this podcast is to educate listeners about how women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, and civil rights are linked, and how to rise up and fight strategically for women’s equality…and save our democracy!

Listen to the Iconic Gloria Steinem talk about Disobedience After Dobbs and Jamia Wilson on Her Hope for the Future In this episode, recorded just over a week before the election, the podcast hosts also talk with feminist icon Gloria Steinem about how we have to get out the vote, and why people sometimes vote against their own interest. Jamia Wilson, named in Refinery29’s “17 Faces of the Future of Feminism,” also talks about her hope for what is coming and how to keep doing the work.

And to read about what the loss of Roe v. Wade means to American life, and what the future of the fight for reproductive justice may look like from here, check out Aftermath: Life in Post- Roe America (Edited by Elizabeth G. Hines), She Writes Press (2022).