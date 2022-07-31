14 Individuals and Organizations Advancing Gender Equality

(August 1, 2022) – Women’s eNews, the award-winning, non-profit global news organization, is pleased to announce 14 of its ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ honorees for 2022.

‘Women’s eNews selected these individuals and organizations due for their unwavering and pioneering support for gender equality from the health, technology and business sectors to the voting booth,” says Lori Sokol, PhD., Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief.

The fourteen honorees include:

The Advocates for Human Rights implements international human rights standards to promote civil society and reinforce the rule of law. By involving volunteers in research, education, and advocacy, it builds broad constituencies in the United States and select global communities.

Beyond Barriers Labs is on a mission to accelerate women in leadership by democratizing access to resources and relationships to help organizations develop future-ready leaders. As thought leaders in innovation and inclusion, the firm brings unique insights on success in the digital age.

Bospar, a global tech public relations firm, led the nation when it announced its efforts to relocate staff following the Texas abortion ban. The firm then expanded its offering as part of “Bospar Stands Up” to pay for travel and other expenditures should a Bospar staff member need reproductive healthcare and be unable to get it in their state.

The Foundation United funds its own programs and supports organizations in the anti-sex trafficking movement through grants and directed funds to bring freedom to countless lives affected by sex-trafficking and exploitation around the world.

Julia Haart is a feminist activist, author of the NY Times bestseller, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, and the subject of the Netflix Series, My Unorthodox Life,

The Jewish Women’s Foundation pursues and promotes a world in which all women and girls are ensured a healthy and supported environment — a world in which we all have equal opportunity for economic, religious, social and political achievement.

Just Fearless Women provides resources and tools for women business owners to help their businesses thrive while achieving overall health and wellness. Its goal is to help 1,000,000 women entrepreneurs generate a minimum of $1,000,000 in annual revenue by December 31, 2025.

Luminary Legacy is a first-of-its-kind global platform and professional networking hub created for women, women-identified, and male allies to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors.

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for women to live healthier lives every day. Organon’s solutions specifically focus on reproductive health, heart disease, allergies and asthma.

PowHer is an inclusive statewide network committed to securing economic equality for all New York women through representation at all tables from politics and finance to entertainment and the military,

Tara Health Foundation improves the health and well-being of women and girls in the US through the creative use of philanthropic capital that furthers its mission in sectors that are key to advancing health and economic outcomes for women.

Vote Mama PAC seeks to normalize moms running for office in the US, to help build a world where childcare, paid family leave, maternal health, and education are not considered “women’s issues,” but infrastructure issues that affect every American.

Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) supports economic prosperity for women and strengthens communities through entrepreneurial and financial education services that create and grow sustainable jobs and businesses across Connecticut.

Women Impact Tech is building a community for women in technology to inspire, empower, and advance gender equity – a safe haven – for collaboration, professional growth and belonging that will inspire, educate, empower, and advance women in technology.

Women’s eNews is also very pleased to announce that Loreen Arbus, President of The Loreen Arbus Foundation and Loreen Arbus Productions, Inc. will serve for the seventh consecutive year as Honorary Gala Chair, and present the annual Loreen Arbus Champion for Disabilities Award for 2022 (honoree tbd). Deborah Santana, social justice activist and author, will serve for the third consecutive year as Honorary Gala Co-Chair, and present the annual Dorothy Height Champion for Civil Rights Award for 2022 (honoree tbd).

The Awards Gala will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26th, at The United Nations in New York City. In addition to celebrating this year’s honorees, the Gala Luncheon will include, for the first time in Women’s eNews’ 22-year history, a series of panel discussions addressing some of the most important issues impacting women and girls today including health, business, diversity, leadership and philanthropy. A private networking reception will be held in the evening of Oct. 25th at the residence of Julia Haart in Tribeca, NYC for honorees, chairs and their guests only.

Previous ’21 Leader’ honorees have included: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, LGBTQ Rights Activist Edie Windsor, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullours, Former Prime Minister of Ireland Patricia Robinson, NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, NYS Attorney General Letitia James, Author & Activist Eve Ensler, Black Voters Matter Founder LaTosha Brown, and other prominent women leaders.

The final seven honorees for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. To receive an application, please contact [email protected]. Submission deadline: August 15th

—————————————————————————————————————–

About Women’s eNews: Women’s eNews (WEN) is the only award-winning, non-profit news organization that provides exclusive coverage of the most crucial issues impacting women and girls around the world. In its 22nd year, WEN’s content has been picked up by The New York Times, The Wall Street, Journal, The Boston Herald, The Chicago Tribune, NPR, PBS and numerous other major news outlets. With over 75,000 social media followers, its website attracts over 3.5 million readers per year.