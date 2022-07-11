Organizations can play a vital role in changing harmful social norms. In operational contexts where gender inequality prevails, they can use their leverage to promote gender equality inside and outside its walls. For example, they may be confronted by situations in which social and cultural norms or practices are commonly characterized by unequal power relationships, gender discrimination and other inequalities. Organizations are therefore in a unique position to identify, prevent, and mitigate the ways in which business activities may affect women differently, including intersectional dimensions. Further, they can also use their influence to promote human rights and contribute to redressing gender inequality.

That is why, in 2022, Women’s eNews is planning to honor more for-profit and non-profit organizations than ever before at an historic Gala to take place on October 26th at The United Nations in New York City.

These First Seven ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Include:

Women’s eNews has selected these organizations due for their unwavering and pioneering support for gender equality from the health, technology and business sectors…to the voting booth!

The Advocates for Human Rights implements international human rights standards to promote civil society and reinforce the rule of law. By involving volunteers in research, education, and advocacy, it builds broad constituencies in the United States and select global communities.

The Foundation United funds its own programs and supports organizations in the anti-sex trafficking movement through grants and directed funds to bring freedom to countless lives affected by sex-trafficking and exploitation around the world.

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for women to live healthier lives every day. Organon’s solutions specifically focus on reproductive health, heart disease, allergies and asthma.

Tara Health Foundation improves the health and well-being of women and girls in the US through the creative use of philanthropic capital that furthers its mission in sectors that are key to advancing health and economic outcomes for women.

Vote Mama PAC seeks to normalize moms running for office in the US, to help build a world where childcare, paid family leave, maternal health, and education are not considered “women’s issues,” but infrastructure issues that affect every American.

Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) supports economic prosperity for women and strengthens communities through entrepreneurial and financial education services that create and grow sustainable jobs and businesses across Connecticut.

Women Impact Tech is building a community for women in technology to inspire, empower, and advance gender equity – a safe haven – for collaboration, professional growth and belonging that will inspire, educate, empower, and advance women in technology.

Previous honorees have included: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, LGBTQ Rights Activist Edie Windsor, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullours, Former Prime Minister of Ireland Patricia Robinson, NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, NYS Attorney General Letitia James, Author & Activist Eve Ensler, Black Voters Matter Founder LaTosha Brown, and other prominent women leaders.

If your organization believes it has what it takes to serve as a ’21 Leader’ for 2022, please send an email to: [email protected] to receive an application. Submission deadline: July 15th