Seven Organizations Advancing Gender Equality

Women’s eNews has selected these organizations due for their unwavering and pioneering support for gender equality from the health, technology and business sectors…to the voting booth!

The seven honorees include:

The Advocates for Human Rights implements international human rights standards to promote civil society and reinforce the rule of law. By involving volunteers in research, education, and advocacy, it builds broad constituencies in the United States and select global communities.

The Foundation United funds its own programs and supports organizations in the anti-sex trafficking movement through grants and directed funds to bring freedom to countless lives affected by sex-trafficking and exploitation around the world.

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for women to live healthier lives every day. Organon’s solutions specifically focus on reproductive health, heart disease, allergies and asthma.

Tara Health Foundation improves the health and well-being of women and girls in the US through the creative use of philanthropic capital that furthers its mission in sectors that are key to advancing health and economic outcomes for women.

Vote Mama PAC seeks to normalize moms running for office in the US, to help build a world where childcare, paid family leave, maternal health, and education are not considered “women’s issues,” but infrastructure issues that affect every American.

Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) supports economic prosperity for women and strengthens communities through entrepreneurial and financial education services that create and grow sustainable jobs and businesses across Connecticut.

Women Impact Tech is building a community for women in technology to inspire, empower, and advance gender equity – a safe haven – for collaboration, professional growth and belonging that will inspire, educate, empower, and advance women in technology.

The Awards Gala will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26th, at The United Nations in New York City. In addition to celebrating this year’s honorees, the Gala Luncheon will include, for the first time in Women’s eNews’ 22-year history, a series of panel discussions on some of the most important issues impacting women and girls today including health, business, diversity, leadership and philanthropy.

Previous honorees have included: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, LGBTQ Rights Activist Edie Windsor, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullours, Former Prime Minister of Ireland Patricia Robinson, NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, NYS Attorney General Letitia James, Author & Activist Eve Ensler, Black Voters Matter Founder LaTosha Brown, and other prominent women leaders.

The additional 14 honorees for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. To receive an application, contact [email protected]. Submission deadline: July 15th