It is still with a shaky hand that I write this, reverberating from Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. I waited 48 hours not because I didn’t have a lot to say, but because I wanted to see how other women’s rights organizations responded first, hoping for comfort…hoping for reassurance…hoping for hope.

And I got it.

From the statements published by RiseUpForAbortionRights co-initiators Merle Hoffman and Sunsara Taylor and ERA Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality President and CEO Zakiya Thomas, to Feminist Majority President Eleanor Smeal and New York Women’s Foundation CEO Ana Oliviera, I was put back on track, encouraged to take action rather than wallow in sorrow. For, as Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

So, just like these and other women’s organizations that are taking powerful and relentless action, Women’s eNews is planning to also do so in the best way we know how, based upon 22 years of reporting with truth, accuracy and integrity.

Every Monday morning, beginning today, Women’s eNews will provide our readers with current and crucial reporting to help you navigate the evolving state of abortion in the US, as state laws change, companies step up, and funding for out-of-state abortion services grow to accommodate women and girls’ urgent need for this invaluable, life-saving procedure.

It is our goal, with more than 50,000 subscribers, 75,000 social media followers, and 3.5 million readers, that our content will continue to be picked up by such major media as The New York Times, The Wall Street, Journal, The Boston Herald, The Chicago Tribune, NPR, PBS and numerous other news outlets, providing countless women and girls with the information they need to get the crucial abortion services they deserve.

This new series is entitled: The Current State of Abortion – State by State

States Where Abortion is now Illegal, or have been Significantly Restricted since June 24th:

Alabama – Abortions are now considered illegal. No abortions are allowed in this state.

Arizona – The status if abortion in this state is still unclear, but Planned Parenthood of Arizona has paused all abortions, both medical and surgical, and seven of nine licensed providers in the state immediately halted abortions.

Arkansas – Abortions are now considered illegal. No abortions are allowed in this state.

Florida – Abortion is legal but a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Idaho – Abortion is legal but a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Iowa – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Kansas – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Louisiana – Abortions are now considered illegal. No abortions are allowed in this state.

Minnesota – Abortion is legal but a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Missouri – Abortions are now considered illegal. No abortions are allowed in this state.

Nebraska – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

North Carolina – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

North Dakota – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Ohio – Abortion is legal until 6 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

Oklahoma – Abortions are now considered illegal so no abortions are allowed in this state.

Pennsylvania – Abortion is legal but a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

South Carolina – Abortion is legal until 20 weeks and a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent is required.

South Dakota – Abortions are now considered illegal. No abortions are allowed in this state.

Tennessee – A state law will ban abortion in 27 days, but the state is pursuing a separate pathway to enact a ban more quickly.

Utah – Utah’s law makes abortions illegal except in cases where pregnancy occurred from rape or incest, and makes exceptions for women whose health would be compromised.

West Virginia – Although abortion is not yet illegal, the only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions.

Wisconsin – All abortions illegal in the state except in cases of rape, incest and serious risk of death or “substantial and irreversible physical impairments” for the pregnant woman.

2. To find Organizations and Agencies Providing Support for Out-of-State Abortions: The National Network of Abortion Funds can connect you with funders that can support your financial and logistical needs as you arrange for your abortion. To locate a funder in your state, click here.

3. Companies Currently Covering Travel Expenses for Abortion:

Starbucks, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Microsoft, Netflix, Patagonia, DoorDash, JPMorgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co., PayPal, Reddit. Disney, Meta, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft, Condé Nast, Mastercard, Microsoft, Citigroup, Amazon, Buzzfeed, Zillow, Meta, Apple and Netflix. (You can learn more about their programs by clicking onto each company name above.)

Women's eNews will continue to provide updates to the information above every Monday, and send you alerts if any major changes occur during the week.