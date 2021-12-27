Along with our launch of a number of recent podcasts including ‘Indigenous Women Leaders Speak Out,’ and ‘Powerful Women and Girls with Disabilities,’ Women’s eNews is thrilled to introduce our newest podcast, ‘Where the L are the Women?‘

Although Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender people have existed as long as humanity itself, female members of the community have often been omitted from historical records.

Women’s eNews is out to change that by launching ‘Where the ‘L’ are the Women,’ a series of interviews with female members of the LGBTQIA+ community by journalists are who members of the community as well.

In the first of a series, Leslie Cohen, author of ‘The Audacity of a Kiss: Love, Art and Liberation,’ is interviewed by Rachel Wilkins, co-founder of Conception Arts.

More about Leslie Cohen: As the cofounder of Sahara in New York City (1976), a groundbreaking, elegant women’s nightclub which hosted, at different times, Pat Benatar, Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Jane Fonda, Adrienne Rich, Patti Smith, and many others, Leslie is also, along with her wife Beth, the model for the sculpture Gay Liberation by George Segal, which resides in Christopher Park in Greenwich Village, across from the Stonewall Inn. After years of controversy (it was created in 1979 to commemorate the Stonewall rebellion), it was finally unveiled in 1992. It has become an international icon for the LGBTQ+ community and part of the Stonewall National Monument, the United States’ first national monument designated an LGBTQ+ historic site.

More about Rachel Wilkins: An art business coach and co-founder of Conception Arts, an organization that has helped over 5,000 artists on two continents, Rachel is also the host and producer of the ‘Smart Art Business’ podcast and author of the book “Sell Out: The Definitive Guide to Selling Your Art Online.” Dubbed an “Arts Crusader” by the Huffington Post, Rachel has been featured by The Wall St. Journal, Paper Magazine, and ABC News, She is also the recipient of the New York Business Journal “Woman of Influence” Award and was recently named in the “40 under 40” LGBTQ Leaders by Business Equality Magazine.

Please Click Below to Watch the Full Podcast