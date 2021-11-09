Just one week from today, on November 16th (from 8:00pm – 8:45pm EST), Women’s eNews will host its annual ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Awards Gala.

Celebrating courageous and powerful women drawn from the Political, Publishing, Academic, Media, Film, and Legal arenas, you will be able to virtually meet and learn about each of these pioneering and courageous women.

To learn about them in advance, click here for a sneak peek of the Gala’s program, where you will be introduced to each of this year’s Gala Chairs, Presenters and Honorees.

To Register and Donate, Please Click Here

Remember, no donation is too small to support Women’s eNews’ mission to provide a global voice to all those who would otherwise not have one! Your support means Everything to Us!!