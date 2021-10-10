Karine Jean Pierre

KARINE JEAN PIERRE

Karine Jean-Pierre serves as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary for the Biden Administration. She is the first openly gay woman and second Black woman to give a press briefing from the White House. Previously, she served as the Senior Advisor to President-Elect Joe Biden and Chief of Staff to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris Campaign. Prior to her role on the campaign, she served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst. Jean-Pierre served as Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and as Deputy Battleground States Director for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She served as Southeast Regional Political Director for President Obama’s 2008 campaign, Deputy Campaign Manager for Martin O’Malley for President, Campaign Manager for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two members in the New York City Council. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University.

Karine Jean Pierre will join 20 other ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Honorees at the Women’s eNews virtual gala rescheduled for the evening of Tuesday, November 16th* beginning at 8:00pm (EST).

