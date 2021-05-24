During the past year, Women’s eNews has been hard at work strategizing on how to provide our readers with content that is even more compelling and cutting-edge. This has culminated in a number of new initiatives that will strengthen the vitality of our editorial content, while increasingly empowering our readers. I am therefore very pleased to announce that Women’s eNews has launched a new website to serve our subscribers and readers more effectively. We have made our website easier to navigate, added prominence to our latest Top Stories and Special Series, and launched a new section devoted to publishing YOUR articles/commentaries!

By becoming a VIP Guest Member, your submitted articles/commentaries will be reviewed by a NY Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist. Not only will you receive professional feedback about each submission, but all published articles will be entered in our annual Guest Writers Contest!

Women’s eNews is also excited to announce that our annual ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Awards Gala will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19th, beginning at 7pm (EST). It will be a ‘hybrid’ event, comprised of virtual programming plus an intimate, in-person outdoor event in New York City. (Details forthcoming.)

And last, but certainly not least, Women’s eNews will be launching a new series, Indigenous Women Leaders Speak Out, in June. The series will include interviews with indigenous women leaders by indigenous female journalists located throughout the US and Canada, discussing the most urgent issues impacting their communities. In addition to being published on our web site, the series will reach Women’s eNews’ 75,000+ combined Facebook and Twitter followers, and an audio and video podcast of this series will be broadcast on all major podcast platforms including Google, Spotify, Apple and YouTube!

Women’s eNews looks forward to your joining us as we embark on our third decade as the only Global News Organization providing you with news, trends and analysis about the most crucial issues impacting women and girls throughout the world!

In solidarity,

Executive Director & Editor-in-Chief