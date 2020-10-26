Don’t Miss: Black Women, Wealth & Homeownership

VIRTUAL EVENT! @WealthWednesdays, @AngelaYee and @Stacey Tisdale are bringing you a special edition of #RealEstateReset!. We are celebrating black women and aiming to make more of them homeowners with special guest host @GloriaSteinem! Who ‘takes us to school’ on the role black women played in all women’s rights!. Experts also discuss: How to navigate your career on the road to homeownership; Why more black women are using online mortgage lenders, and more! The show airs October 28th at 12pm on the @Breakfastclubam YouTube! Click https://youtu.be/jHfn5B9sX0U to sign up for the countdown clock and to watch!