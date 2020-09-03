The Road Ahead for Gender, Racial, and LGBTQ Equality: Activists Share Their Views

What do Gender, Racial and LGBTQ activists believe are the most pressing issues impacting their communities? You’ll find some of the answers here:

Lori Sokol, PhD, Women’s eNews Executive Director, talks about the need for the ERA, how mandatory quarantines are increasing opportunities for fathers to nurture, and how it is now up to women to save the world (with Carol Jenkins, Co-President and CEO of the ERA Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality).

Executive Director Lori Sokol speaks with Carol Jenkins about Women’s Equality and her new book, She is Me: How Women Will Save The World



Women’s eNews presents the first in a series of panel discussions on the topic of Race Relations in collaboration with The Root, the award-winning African-American news site. (with Danielle Belton, Imara Jones, Mona Sinha, and Marcy Syms)

