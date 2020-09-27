Just 1 Month Remaining to Attend our ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Awards Gala

Exactly one month from today, on Monday, October 26th, Women’s eNews will honor this year’s ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century!’

And since it is a Virtual Gala, you can attend from anywhere in the world!

Further, in honor of our 20th Anniversary this year, Women’s eNews is providing all ticket holders with the choice of a complimentary registration for one of the following workshops, to be taught by experienced media professionals:

*Create your own Blog!

*Launch your own Podcast!

*Become a published Op-Ed Writer!

Please Join Us in Honoring these Fearless and Inspiring Leaders, and learn how to get your voice out there as well, by registering below:

(All purchases are tax-deductible)