Important Event Reminder: CREW | 2020 SENECA FALLS REVISITED VIRTUAL CENTENNIAL EXPERIENCE

100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment of Women’s Right to Vote
JULY 23-25, 2020
Empowering and Energizing Women in New York State and Nationally about the Importance of Voting
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:
We will celebrate together the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment of Women’s Right to Vote following in the footsteps of the NYS suffragists, to be part of affecting change. You will experience visionary insights from our amazing speakers, legacy descendants and inspiration from the voices of the past as well as the next up and coming generation.
THE PROGRAM
A star-studded awareness event with the most incredible prominent female leadership, advocates, entrepreneurs – and inclusive and diverse audience of women as we set the tone for “Energizing the Power of our Vote in 2020!” – making our voices heard during Congressional and Presidential elections this year.
Click Below to View Virtual Event Trailer :
“CREW100 Presents: Suffrage Celebration” from iCampaignNY
PROGRAM CHAIR
PROGRAM NEW YORK STATE ADVISOR
LEGACY CO-CHAIRS
- Michele Jones Galvin (3x) Great Grandniece of Harriet Tubman
- Kenneth B. Morris Jr. (3x) Great Grandson Frederick Douglass
- Manuela Roosevelt, Wife of David Roosevelt (Grandson, Eleanor & FDR)
About CREW:
Civically Re-Engaged Women (CREW) is incorporated in New York State as a national not-for profit corporation, a 501(c)3 and 501 (c) 4. CREW provides education and training with a political focus. CREW hosts annual conferences and special events featuring best practices for winning results. At the conferences, private and public sectors compare playbooks on efficiency, volunteerism, corporate social responsibility, and contemporary progress to prominent societal values and practices. Additionally, CREW offers subcontractor leadership and “branding” services to prominent organizations and institutions and creates original training/programming for a variety of disciplines.