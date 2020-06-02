From the Executive Director: What the Mainstream Media is Not Showing…BUT WE ARE

Women’s eNews was launched in the year 2000 to uphold the values of journalism by seeking the truth and reporting it, acting independently and minimizing harm with accountability and transparency.

This is as true today, twenty years later, as it ever was.

It is for this reason that we believe it is both urgent and crucial to provide you with what much of the mainstream media is not regarding the protests and civil unrest currently taking place in major cities across the US, as a result of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died on May 25 while being forcibly restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer.

There is a significant amount of solidarity on display between police officers (mostly white) and protestors (mostly black). Yet, these scenes are rarely being shown to the public, so we are doing so.

The images* below display hope…hope that all types of discrimination, whether based upon race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or disability, will finally come to an end:

Fargo, North Dakota



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Santa Cruz, California



Muskegon, Michigan



Miami, Florida



Camden, New Jersey

Downtown Portland, Oregon



Please join Women’s eNews in solidarity with all those who are stepping up, and speaking out, against discrimination of any kind. For there is only one race — the human race — and we are all in this together. Thank you!

Photo by Eva Mueller

In solidarity,

Lori Sokol, PhD

Executive Director

*These images were first published here.