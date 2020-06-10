Announcing: The ‘Accessibility is Fundamental’ Fellowships

Women’s eNews is pleased to announce the launch of a new fellowship program that will bring increased attention to the benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

The program, The Loreen Arbus* Accessibility is Fundamental Fellowship, will provide vital employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities to be trained as professional journalists.

Women’s eNews will train two interns with disabilities who self-identify as female to research, interview, write, edit and publish articles about the most crucial issues impacting people with disabilities (particularly women and girls).

Current topics of consideration include: Ableism, employment challenges, sexual harassment, and particular issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two interns will be selected for this 12-month initiative, starting August 1, 2020 and will be trained on a virtual accessible platform like Zoom. Applicants should provide a demonstrated commitment to the field of journalism through their scholastic and/or professional experience. Review of all applications will be completed by a select panel of judges representing the intersection of journalism and disability communities.

Applications should be submitted online with a deadline of Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8 pm ET, including a personal statement (maximum of 400 words), a resume, and three letters of reference (personal, academic, and/or professional).

To qualify, applicants must be under the age of 30 as of the application deadline and can be current undergraduate or graduate students, or have graduated within the past three years (no earlier than 2017).

To request an application, please email angie@womensenews.org.

Loreen Arbus

*Loreen Arbus is currently the President of The Loreen Arbus Foundation, The Goldenson-Arbus Foundation and Loreen Arbus Productions, Inc. Through these organizations and in her personal endeavors, Ms. Arbus is a tireless advocate for women and girls; a champion for one of the world’s largest minorities – people with disabilities; and is passionate about encouraging equal opportunities in television, film, communications, and the arts.