From the Executive Director: 21 Leaders for the 21st Century Awards Gala Rescheduled

Lori Sokol, PhD

Dear Women’s eNews Readers:

Women’s eNews has been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the US and particularly in New York City, where we host our annual ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ Awards Gala on the first Monday in May.

Due to the increasingly widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in New York City, coupled with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation yesterday that no events of more than 50 people take place over the next eight weeks, Women’s eNews has decided to reschedule its annual gala.

We believe it is critically urgent to adhere to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, as well as social distancing to help reduce the chance of transmission.

The Awards Gala will be rescheduled for the Fall, 2020. The new date will be announced later this month.

We also ask that each of you to abide by recommended measures to minimize risk of infection, and protect others, as provided by the World Health Organization. By doing so, we can remain healthy and slow its spread.

As always, we thank you for your understanding and continued support, as Women’s eNews looks forward to honoring our ’21 Leaders’ and celebrating our 20th anniversary with all of you later this year.

In solidarity,

Lori Sokol, PhD

Executive Director



