In a Galaxy Far, Far Away: A Beauty Pageant for Men





It’s in the year 2195, in a galaxy far, far away, where you are cordially invited to the most watched reality TV show of the future: VICTOR’S ANGELS MR. WORLD BEAUTY PAGEANT, in the new film GALAXY 360, which is premiering in Cannes on May 20th and 21st.



It is a time when women rule the world and men dream of getting married, GALAXY 360 features Illumina (Anna Fishbeyn), a giant media personality who whips the male contestants into shape by using an insatiable sexual appetite and unorthodox coaching methods. With the help of the judges’ sexual longings, the men compete as they dream of winning The Golden Fallickorn Crown, a prize that will raise their social and economic status.



Anna created Galaxy 360 to target the sexism, misogyny, and absurd objectification of woman in today’s society but in a fun, playful, and comedic way.

“I created Galaxy 360 because I love comedy and I love feminism and I think reversing gender is hilarious. Gender roles have been so proscribed, ancient, constricting, and acceptable that they have become the breeding ground for countless corrosive demoralizing stereotypes that also happen to be absurd and hilarious and easy to lampoon. It is precisely hilarity born out of society’s hypocrisy and engrained prejudices that gave me the impetus and passion to create this film,” Fishbeyn says. “Galaxy 360 is a dystopian reality, ruled by women, afflicted by social media and corporate control, obsessed with male beauty competitions – as a response to the intense, unadulterated objectification of women during the U.S and World Beauty Pageants, and of course, Victoria Secret’s Angels annual two-hour TV Special.”

GALAXY 360 stars Anna Fishbeyn, Squeaky Moore, Lauren LoGiudice, Athena Michaelides, Lawrence Sturdivant, and Brennan Lowery. Written and directed by Anna Fishbeyn. Produced by ANTERIYA FILMS, co-produced by XOFeminist Productions and Margarita Fishbeyn. Cinematography by Bela Attila Kovacs. Edited by Tony D’Alauro and Cameron Bossert. Animation/Special Effects by Ace Salisbury, and music by Matt King.