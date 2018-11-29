#TakingAKnee In the name of God and America – You can’t take a knee, but you can take a bullet. You can’t take a knee, but you can slaughter Jews in a Synagogue.

You can’t take a knee, but you can murder Black Lives in a Baptist church.



You can’t take a knee, but you can massacre young children – children brimming with hope – with an AR-15 in a school. You can’t take a knee, but you can mow down concert-goers in Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks, California, with a weapon used for war. You can’t take a knee, but you can take children away, along with their dreams. You can’t take a knee, but you can tear gas children and women crossing the border. You can’t take a knee, but you can enthusiastically prevent Dreamers from obtaining citizenship. You can’t take a knee, but you can rip children and babies right from their parents arms, and place them in cages.

You can’t take a knee, but you can take our dignity, and our beliefs. You can’t take a knee, but we all witnessed the President of the United States standing with Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists and Nationalists because you know, he said: “here is good and bad on all sides.” You can’t take a knee, but we watched in despair as OUR United States was pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord to the horror and dismay of all of our allies. You can’t take a knee, but you can take an abuser and place him on a pedestal. You can’t take a knee, but a sexual abuser can serve on the Highest Court because well, you gotta mock the victim.

You can’t take a knee, but you can abandon our fellow citizens. You can’t take a knee, but you’re willing to watch Puerto Rico and it’s entire people left decimated and devastated.

You can’t take a knee, but you can take our livelihoods. You can’t take a knee, but you can sell us a lie when you tell folks that coal is gonna make a comeback – boom boom boom again – and cars are gonna be built in Ohio.



You can’t take a knee, but you can bludgeon a trans human to death in a bathroom stall.

You can’t take a knee, but you can incite racism and homophobia and xenophobia and sexism and misogyny and anti-semitism.



You can’t take a knee, but you can dismember and behead a US citizen and then align with the murderers because, yes, they’re good people too.



You can’t take a knee, but you can call all journalists, all media, the enemy of the people.



You can’t take a knee, but you can take a woman’s body and violate it; rape her, sully & dirty her, and then claim it was consensual.



You can’t take a knee, but you can violently and horrifically abuse a child, torture a child, beat a child and say that you are pro-life.

You can’t take a knee, but you can rip the heart and the soul out of this country.



America.



She is bleeding.



She is dying.

She is gasping for breath.

Let us all get down on a knee for her.

amy ferris author. writer. girl.