How to Stand Up and Speak Out – for Girls Not Brides

The world currently has the largest youth population in history, and young people are the most affected by child marriage. Girls Not Brides, a global partnership committed to ending child marriage and enabling girls to fulfill their potential, believes this harmful practice will not end until our world’s youth get involved.

This is why Girls Not Brides, comprised of over 1,000 civil society organizations from over 95 countries, has just launched the new Girls Not Brides “Stand Up, Speak Out” youth activism training program, ahead of International Youth Day on August 12th.

Co-created with over 100 young activists and member organizations from around the world, this is a one-of-a-kind training that has been developed to help strengthen the role that young people can, and do, play in ending child marriage.

Whether you are a young activist, part of a youth-led organization, or working with young people, you can use the “Stand Up, Speak Out” training in your work to help change the future. These training resources offer a detailed schedule of workshops, all designed to empower young people; both by building knowledge around child marriage and by strengthening the skills they need to become powerful change makers.

The training program is made up of two resources:

A Trainer Manual: Provides step-by-step guidance on how to run a series of training workshops with young people interested in developing their child marriage activism skills.

A Participant Guide: A textbook on how to advocate for change, designed for all young people joining your workshops.

On International Youth Day and beyond, please share these new resources with your networks, hold training workshops with young people you work with, and help share this on social media with the hashtags #youthpower to #endchildmarriage.

To lead you through how to use these training resources, and learn about the importance of engaging young people, read their recent blog.

We hope you’ll help Girls Not Brides mobilize young people for a stronger global movement to end child marriage!

DOWNLOAD THE TRAINING RESOURCES HERE