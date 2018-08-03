3forV: Will You Ask Three People a Day if they are Registered to Vote?

Women’s eNews is asking every US citizen to ask just three people per day (whether at work, at the gym, or at any social gathering) whether they are registered to vote. Labeling our campaign, 3forV, just imagine how many people will be reached, and registered, by each of us doing our part. So let’s put the V Back In VOTE through to the midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018! Below are quick and easy links to voter registration sites where you can register, ensure your name and address are correct, and find out your correct voting location in advance. By doing so, we will never have to say that any candidate won due to low voter turnout again!

THREE OF THE QUICKEST USER-FRIENDLY AND COMPREHENSIVE VOTER REGISTRATION/INFORMATION SITES (all non-partisan):

1. IWillVote.org

A quick and easy way to register to vote or check that your registration is up to date in just minutes.

2. Vote411.org



A one-stop-shop for ALL election information by state, VOTE411.org was launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund (LWVEF) in October of 2006. It provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on the following:

Absentee ballot information

Ballot measure information (where applicable)

Early voting options (where applicable)

Election dates

Factual data on candidates in various federal, state and local races

General information on such topics as how to watch debates with a critical eye

ID requirements

Polling place locations

Registration deadlines

Voter qualifications

Voter registration forms

Voting machines

An important component of VOTE411.org is the polling place locator, which enables users to type in their address and retrieve the poll location for the voting precinct in which that address is located. The League has found that this is among the most sought after information in the immediate days leading up to, and on, Election Day.

3. HeadCount.org

For all you music lovers out there (particularly all ‘Deadheads’), you can register to vote, verify your registration status, and find voting locations through HeadCount.org, an organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy. It’s board of directors includes Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead. HeadCount is a giant team effort between musicians, concert promoters, and volunteers, and has street teams in most major cities, and affiliations with over 100 touring musiciansincluding Dave Matthews Band, JAY-Z, Wilco, Phish, and the Dixie Chicks, just to name a few. Whenever they play a concert in a major city, its street teams are there registering voters. For information to volunteer as a member of the street teams, visit https://www.headcount.org/volunteer/