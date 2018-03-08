On International Women’s Day — The #TimeIsNow

From the Executive Director:

One of the themes for today, International Women’s Day, is the “Time is Now.”

Nothing could be more apropos.

Today’s global support for women’s rights is unprecedented. From internationally-held women’s marches to US campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp, women and our allies are making it clear that everything from sexual harassment to unequal pay will no longer be tolerated at any time, and anywhere. At least not on our watch.

The importance of national and global collaboration is being amplified here, too, at Women’s eNews. Just as women and girls are uniting for collective global action to bring about change, Women’s eNews is collaborating today, more than ever, with other similarly-minded organizations committed to our mutual mission of female empowerment across the globe.

This is why we have recently welcomed a new 2018 content partner, OutRight Action International, whose mission is to advance human rights and opportunities for LGBTIQ people around the world. In fact, the organization’s Executive Director, Jessica Stern, is being honored as one of our ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ 2018. We are also in the midst of re-launching our investigative series about the state of Black Maternal Health, uncovering issues negativity impacting birth outcomes for women of color, both in the US and throughout the world. In tribute to their outstanding work in this area, we will also be honoring both Kimberly Seals Allers (black maternal health expert), and Patrisse Cullers, co-founder of Black Lives Matters as ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century.’ And, last, but certainly not least, in tribute to the powerful anti-gun marches and protests spurred by students across the US in the last few weeks, Teen Voices @ Women’s eNews is creating a new series giving voice to high school students who are concerned about gun safety, on and off school grounds. In tribute to this movement, we have selected high-school student, Violet Massie-Vereken, founder of the #MeNext? movement, to also serve as a 2018 ’21 Leader for the 21st Century.”

It is clear that there is so much more we can do together, than apart, to advance the rights of women and girls around the world. We hope you will join us in doing so, and by supporting our work. Clearly, the #TimeIsNow!

To attend the Women’s eNews ’20 Leaders for the 21st Century’ 2018 Awards Gala, taking place in New York City in the evening of Monday, May 7th, please RSVP below. We hope you will join us in our mission toward creating a gender-equal world!

In solidarity,

Lori Sokol, Ph.D.