Meet the ’21 Leaders for the 21st Century’ 2018

It is with tremendous pride that we introduce Women’s eNews’ 21 Leaders for the 21st Century for 2018 (below). By speaking Truth to Power, these outstanding honorees represent some of today’s most fearless individuals who are committing their work, and their lives, to advancing gender equality throughout the world!

Plus, we are introducing two very special inaugural awards:

The Rita Henley Jensen Investigative Journalism Award – Women’s eNews is pleased to establish this inaugural award to pay tribute to our founder’s life-long commitment to journalistic integrity. (A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to funding the Women’s eNews Rita Henley Jensen Internship Program, to train the next generation of female journalists.) The Loreen Arbus Champion for Disabilities Award – This inaugural award will pay tribute to humanitarian and activist Loreen Arbus, who has proven to be a tireless advocate for the world’s largest minority, people with disabilities.

(Please also remember to sign up for the Gala’s exclusive exhibit tour, Beyond Suffrage: A Century of New York Women in Politics, as well as post a message in honor of Rita Henley Jensen, on the registration page.)