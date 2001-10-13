Women Encouraged to Shop as Patriotic Response

(WOMENSENEWS)–A writer for Znet captured a common bipartisan theme in how political leaders were suggesting women respond to the devastation of Sept. 11.

Cynthia Peters quotes New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as saying “Go shopping;” Senate Majority leader Tom Daschle saying now is the time to “buy that car;” and U.S. Sen. John Kerry as pleading “take that trip.”

The New York Times, Peters writes, dedicated a whole page to high-end accessories in red, white and blue, noting that “the recovery effort must include shopping.” Whether you choose a $42 flag-themed leash for your dog or a stars-and-stripes belt ($198) and matching handbag ($297) for yourself, the message is “the civic-minded can now buy a little guilt-free pleasure, in style.”

http://www.zmag.org/sustainers/content/2001-10/11peters.cfm