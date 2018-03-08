Just as women and girls are uniting for collective global action, Women’s eNews is collaborating today, more than ever, with other similarly-minded organizations committed to our mutual goals of female empowerment.
Calling on the Supreme Court: Don’t Widen the Asian American Woman Pay Gap
|
The court case, Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, is backed by the top wealthy 1% looking to rig the economy even further in their favor.
Can #MentorHer Solve #MeToo?
|
It’s really about whether the leadership of any organization is willing to hold people accountable for their behavior.
Top Story
Being a Woman Will Always Matter in Medicine
|
Defining their role also means standing up against a field replete with hierarchy and tradition.
Top Story
“Where Are The Men?” – Hiding in Plain Sight for 40 Years
|
Almost entirely absent from the global conversation is an examination of the system that allowed men like Weinstein to thrive—a system that is male-dominated, male-identified, and male-centered.
US Claim of ‘No Civilian Casualties’ is Tested in Afghanistan
|
In the rubble I spotted bits of lace, a notebook, a pair of shoes – the things you leave behind when things no longer matter.
Super Bowl Weekend – Where Sex Traffickers Win
|
This weekend, as fans gather for the Super Bowl to enjoy the game, others will be present–not to enjoy, but to be enjoyed. These are the unseen girls and women in the commercial sex trade.
Beware the #MeToo Backlash—It Masks Ugly Lies About Women
|
This idea relies on a pernicious stereotype – that women lie about consensual sex so often that society has to invent ways to ensure that innocent men are properly protected.
What Would Happen if Abortion was Banned in the U.S.?
|
I traveled to Chile and El Salvador to find out.
Nuns, Reproductive Health Care, and Men
|
One of the important outcomes of this innovative intervention with religious leaders has been the involvement of men.
What Do Patriarchy and Surveillance Have in Common? Ask Women.
|
Evidence gathered through secret surveillance may subject people to unfair imprisonment, worsening an already inequitable criminal justice system.