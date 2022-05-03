In light of Monday’s leak revealing that the Supreme Court is poised to revoke women’s fundamental right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, RiseUp4AbortionRights is calling for walk outs from work, school, etc. on Thursday, May 5th, to stop this impending decision.

THIS LEAK MUST NOT LEAD TO PASSIVITY, RESIGNATION OR DENIAL!

We Refuse to Let the Supreme Court Take Away the Right to Abortion!

Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement!

Abortion On Demand and Without Apology!

On campuses, in workplaces, in the arts and the sciences, everywhere… Walk Out At Noon. Raise your voice and raise hell! Silence is your stamp of approval. Wear and spread the Green Bandana – the international symbol of abortion rights.

There is now no question that the Supreme Court was rebuilt under the Trump presidency to overturn Roe v. Wade, and they are now on track to do it….unless they are disrupted by a such powerful level of mass sustained resistance and political revolt that they are forced to reconsider.

The Supreme Court’s draft is NOT YET law, and it does not have to become law. It is what they are on track to do IF WE DO NOT STOP THEM. Now is the time to flood the streets with our refusal to accept this, to stop business as usual, and to make clear to the women-haters on the Supreme Court and everywhere else that if they take away the right to abortion, their society will be completely prevented from functioning. Now is the time to fight like the lives of women and girls depend on it, because they do.

We have no illusions that this will be easy. But the successful examples of women in Argentina and Colombia, who took up the Green Bandana of abortion rights, have shown how the “impossible” can be made possible through relentless and courageous mass struggle. This, and nothing less, is what we must achieve now.

We are also asking all corporations of conscience that support women’s reproductive rights to back their pro-choice stance by committing to pay all of their employees who walk out of their jobs on May 5th.

In addition to protesting this Thursday, start mobilizing now for A Week of Resistance beginning Sunday, May 8, and culminating in mass unified nationwide protests on Saturday, May 14. Rise Up! Wear Green!

We are at a critical juncture. Please join us. Find out how, when and where at RiseUp4AbortionRights.org

NOW is the time to RESIST!

NOW is the time to call up your COURAGE!

Women’s and Girls’ Lives are at Stake!