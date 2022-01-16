RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is one of numerous organizations planning peaceful rallies on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (January 22nd). This rally, to be held on the steps of the US Supreme Court at 12pm (EST), is what one of the rally’s initiators, Sunsara Taylor, says, “Is the start of what must become a society-shaking mass struggle to defeat the current assault on abortion rights.”

Via a statement that has attracted the support of such powerful pro-choice activists as Gloria Steinem (Author and Activist), V: Formerly Eve Ensler (V: Playwright, Author, Activist), Ruchira Gupta, (Emmy award winning journalist and film-maker), Rosanna Arquette (Director, Actor & Activist), Kathy Najimy (Actor and Activist)

Merle Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Choices Women’s Medical Center, and many others, RiseUp4AbortionRights is unique in its assertion that not only are Republican leaders bent on eliminating women’s reproductive rights, but that “too many pro-choice leaders and Democratic Party politicians preach a “realism” of accepting the Court’s gutting of abortion rights…{and} If we leave this to Congress, the Courts, and State Legislatures and do not fill the streets with people determined to stop this, then there is virtually no hope for stopping this assault.”

Women’s eNews Executive Director & Editor-in-Chief, Lori Sokol, recently interviewed Sunsara Taylor about the current state of abortion rights, her concerns about the US Supreme Court, and details about the January 22nd rally (click below):