Women’s eNews Podcast: Women Saving The World

“Women have always saved the world by fighting against evil, and by saving families and communities. If we didn’t, the world would have become extinct a long, long time ago.” – Taina Bien-Aimé, in She is Me: How Women Will Save The World

Listen to the entire interview on iHeart Radio by clicking here

Taina Bien-Aimé is the Executive Director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women (CATW), one of the oldest international organizations dedicated to ending trafficking in women and girls and commercial sexual exploitation as practices of gender-based violence and discrimination. Prior to this position, Taina was the Executive Director of Women’s City Club of New York, an advocacy organization that helps shape policy in New York. She is also a founding Board member of and later served as the Executive Director of Equality Now (2000-2011), an international human rights organization that works to promote the human rights of women and girls.