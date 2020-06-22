Women’s eNews Podcast: Women Saving the World

In this podcast, Executive Director Lori Sokol, PhD talks with Mariam Jalabi, the Representative of the Syrian Opposition Coalition to the United Nations in New York. She is also a founding member of the Syrian Women’s Political Movement and has led the Syrian Opposition’s diplomatic engagement with the Permanent Missions to the United Nations, UN Department of Political Affairs, and Office of the UN Secretary-General. Her work focuses on women’s inclusion in politics and decision-making.

In this episode, Ms. Jalabi discusses her views on the Black Lives Matters movement:

“Although I experienced oppression in my homeland, I am now constantly thinking about how I am part of a system that is giving me privilege and access in the US. More of us have to think hard about that.” – Mariam Jalabi

