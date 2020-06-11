Women’s eNews Podcast: Women Saving the World

“Women often transcend party politics.” –

NYS Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul in She is Me: How Women Will Save The World

In our June 10 episode , NYS Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses the State’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s specific impact on women, and how the ongoing demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd are embracing social and racial justice in ways that have never been seen before.

February 11, 2019 – Albany NY – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul poses for a portrait and headshot in her office at the State Senate. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NYS Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is President of the NYS Senate and Chairs the Regional Economic Development Councils and NYS Women’s Suffrage 100th Anniversary Commemoration Commission. She also Co-Chairs the NYS Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force and Community College Councils.