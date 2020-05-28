Women Saving the World

Mona Sinha is an advocate for gender equality in business and society. She is the Board Chair of Women Moving Millions, a community of women who fund big and bold ($1 million+) to create a gender equal world. She is a member of the ERA Coalition which seeks to include a constitutional amendment of equality on the basis of sex. She serves on numerous educational and non-profit Boards. She is a trustee emerita of Smith College, where she was Vice Chair of the Board and led the Women for the World campaign that raised $486 million to support women’s education.