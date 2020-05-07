Science and Journalism: The Great Divide

In this episode of Women’s eNews Live, Executive Director Lori Sokol speaks with Claudia Dreifus, an American journalist, educator and lecturer, producer of the weekly feature “Conversation with…” in the Science Section of The New York Times, and is known for her interviews with leading figures in world politics and science, particularly emerging women leaders.



Dreifus talks about the need for science education, and how, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Much of the Press, like everyone else, is grasping at straws.”

“We are experiencing a golden age in science journalism showing how illiterate people are in science. Otherwise, people would be taking this pandemic more seriously.” – Claudia Dreifus

