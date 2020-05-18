Announcing: The Amy Ferris Fellowship To Champion Women Writers

As the world continues to adjust to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Women’s eNews’ is enhancing its commitment to amplifying the voices of women by announcing workshop and training opportunities that will help you learn how to strengthen your own voice, via virtual/online settings, as Women’s eNews has been doing for the past 20 years:

Cape Cod Story Summit Will Celebrate Women’s Voices

“I want all women to use their voices — to be loud and audacious; to be heard, to be recognized — their words seen, read, talked about, words that come alive in the world so others can grab hold of those words,” says Amy Ferris in announcing her Fellowship. “I am a huge fan of women telling their stories. Women writers, changing the proverbial game, through our words, our writing, our voices. Our stories matter. Our stories save lives, and change hearts and yes, Goddess yes, shake and rattle and move the universe.”

The Amy Ferris Fellowship will financially enable qualified women writers to be able to attend Cape Cod Story Summits this summer and fall.



To enter, please go to the application form via the link below, fill it out, include a writing sample of 1500 words, and enter. Please note that your personal story is measured at equal weight with your writing sample. Please be thoughtful and expressive in the writing of your personal story. It matters! Within ten days, you will be notified by email or by phone as to whether or not, you have been accepted as a fellow.

The first winner will be announced on June 15, 2020.

Rules

As long as you are 18 years of age or older, you may apply. You may not apply if: you have already applied for a scholarship in 2019 or 2020, or you are a graduate of the 2020 Winter Story Summit. If you are a Summiteer who requires additional financial assistance, please reach out to John Gatsos and we will see what might be done.

APPLY HERE

Amy Ferris is an author, editor, playwright, and screenwriter. Her memoir, Marrying George Clooney, was adapted into an off-Broadway play in 2012 and ran at CAP21 Theater in NYC. She wrote two feature films, Funny Valentines (Julie Dash, Director) and Mr. Wonderful (Anthony Minghella, Director). Amy has contributed to numerous anthologies, edited one anthology, and co-edited another. She serves on the Board of Directors at Peters Valley School of Craft, on the Advisory Board of The Women’s Media Center, and on Faculty at Kauai Writers Conference. In 2015, she co-founded The Milford Readers & Writers Festival along with Sean Strub, Robert Levine and Suzanne Braun Levine. In 2018 , Amy was honored by Women’s eNews as one of its 21 Leaders for the 21st Century for her activism, her passion and her commitment to women’s voices.