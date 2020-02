What does redemption mean and how does it happen?

Should we forever be defined by the worst mistake we’ve ever made?

In the new Podcast: Post-Coffee, Pre-Wine, author Amy Ferris and publishing veteran Teresa Stack talk about redemption and second chances, and finding peace – their peace. They share their own stories and share their truth, and by digging deep within themselves, you may find yourself doing the same…

You can listen by clicking onto any of the links below:

Spotify spotify:show:54Le1DMXn19WoMRMiEhPVY

Spreaker https://www.spreaker.com/show/post-coffee-pre-wine-amy-ferris-teresa-s

Podcast Addict https://podplayer.net/?podId=2532987

Podchaser https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/post-coffee-pre-wine-amy-ferri-1010544

Deezer https://www.deezer.com/show/854882

Who is Amy Ferris?

Amy Ferris is an author, editor, screenwriter & playwright. Her memoir, Marrying George Clooney, Confessions From A Midlife Crisis(Seal Press) was adapted into an Off-Broadway play at CAP21 Theater Company in 2012.

She created The Ovary Office (in collaboration with Women’s eNews) and recently co-authored a book Old School Love for Harper Collins,