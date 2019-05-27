“Now What?” Podcast: Carole Zimmer with Mary Pipher

It’s a subject that’s been on my mind — older women. They’ve been the target of jokes forever. Now that I’m a little older myself, I’m not so sure I like that, and neither does clinical psychologist and bestselling author Mary Pipher. Pipher wrote the seminal book about adolescent girls, “Reviving Ophelia.” Now, she’s traveled to the other end of the age spectrum with her latest book “Women Rowing North.” It’s about flourishing as we age. To round out our conversation, I invited my young friend Haley Zimring to join us. Haley is 28 and has two young children.

So here we are, talking young and old and all the stages in between.

– Carole Zimmer



“Now What?” with Carole Zimmer is a podcast about inspiration, big life decisions and how we navigate all the bumps in the road.

